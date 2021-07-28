Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis announced Tuesday that she would run for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, potentially setting up an election contest between two former-TV-journalists-turned-lawmakers.
Mathis, 63, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 2011 and represents a district that includes Marion.
“It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses and workers succeed, who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa,” she said in a video announcing her run. “And that means putting service ahead of politics. It’s not the time to curry favor with other politicians, or climb the political ladder, or to turn a blind eye to the riots of Jan. 6, the vote against curbing domestic violence against women, or COVID relief for Iowa families and businesses.”
Prior to being elected to the Senate, Mathis worked as a television journalist for KWWL-TV in Waterloo and KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, where Hinson and Mathis were coworkers.
Hinson, 38, a Republican, defeated one-term Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in 2020, flipping the seat.
A statement issued by the Hinson campaign immediately after Mathis’ announcement called her a Nancy “Pelosi puppet,” saying Mathis was “handpicked” by the Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Liberal Liz has never met a tax hike she doesn’t like — she voted against Iowa families and the largest tax cut in Iowa’s history,” said Hinson Campaign Manager Sophie Crowell in a press release. “Liberal Liz supports lockdowns, mask mandates and keeping our kids out of school. She even supports vaccine passports.”
Predictably, the Republican Party of Iowa issued a statement attacking Mathis’ voting record in the Senate, while heralding Hinson’s work in office.
“Iowans can see through the moderate charade Mathis tried to present for years,” said the statement. “It takes one look at her record to understand Mathis has entrenched herself in radical partisanship.”
Just as predictably, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee used Mathis’ announcement as an opportunity to criticize Hinson’s performance in the U.S. House.
“Ashley Hinson’s extreme record of siding with party leaders over Iowans has made her one of the most endangered members of Congress,” said DCCC spokesperson Elena Kuhn in a release. “Iowans deserve an independent voice in Congress who will work hard to deliver real results for small businesses and workers, but Hinson has made clear she’s more interested in serving Washington Republicans than northeast Iowans.”