KEY WEST, Iowa — Every morning before class started, a group of students would gather to chat at Dubuque Senior High School.
It was there that Mary Lou Schubert and Richard Bradley got to know one another in the 1950s.
Today, they have been married for more than 64 years.
They met while attending Senior, likely around 1953. They don’t remember the specifics of their first meeting, but they hung out with the same group of friends at school.
By 1955, they were dating.
“We did things at school together, like variety shows,” Richard said. “I think that brought us closer together. We’d meet in the halls and go to basketball games and football games in high school. That made us grow together.”
They might spend time with friends, visiting one another’s homes to play cards and make homemade ice cream.
Mary Lou’s family loved Richard, she said. Richard, who only had one brother himself, enjoyed her five siblings.
“We always got along,” he said. “I enjoyed her aunts and uncles.”
After Richard graduated high school in 1956, they got engaged.
“I didn’t think there was anybody else but him,” Mary Lou said.
Richard got a job at Sears, while Mary Lou worked at A.Y. McDonald. Each made about $1 per hour.
They were married at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ on March 30, 1957. They had a reception at Denny’s Lux Club and a dinner at Mary Lou’s parents house.
After the wedding, they moved out to live at Richard’s parents’ home south of Dubuque.
“They had a big house, so we just lived with them,” Mary Lou said. “We had three kids over there, and we were all in one big bedroom with three baby cribs.”
Eventually, they moved just down the road to a house on Laudeville Road and had another child, bringing their family total to four children — Dennis; Steve, who died in 2003; Cheryl; and Joe.
Richard worked for Dubuque Community Schools for 42 years, starting as a bus driver and custodian at Table Mound Elementary School. After about nine years, the district asked Richard to choose one job. He chose to be a custodian.
When school was out, Mary Lou would go out with Richard to help him clean the campus.
Mary Lou took over driving a school bus, a job she kept for almost 25 years. In the early years, they family kept the bus at their home.
“It was so easy because I started out right from home here and ended up at night at home,” Mary Lou said.
Later, she had to drive to pick up the bus at Dubuque Senior High School.
At home, the family farmed on 53 acres, raising hogs and sheep.
After 21 years at Table Mound, Richard began working for the district maintenance department.
Every year when the kids were young, Richard and Mary Lou would save up enough to take the family on a small trip.
“Usually, we’d go on picnics with the family on the weekends,” Richard said.
Their son Joe Bradley said the biggest event on the family’s calendar was the Dubuque County Fair.
Both Mary Lou and Richard were involved with 4-H. Richard was a 4-H leader for 15 years and a member of the Dubuque County Fair Association for more than 40 years.
Mary Lou and Richard pitched in with various aspects of the fair, and the children showed sheep and pigs and competed in craft and baking competitions.
“I’d pack a lunch, and we’d meet behind the barns at the fair and we’d eat lunch,” Mary Lou said.
Mary Lou and Richard enjoy spending time together.
“We’ll watch a ballgame at night, like the Hawkeyes or the Cyclones, and then we’ll play a game of cards,” Mary Lou said.
Richard retired in 2004.
“After three months of that, I said, ‘That’s enough of this, I’ve got to go do something and talk to people,’” he said.
Richard got a call from J & R Supply Inc. in East Dubuque, Ill., where he worked for another 10 years. Richard also is a member of the Key West Fire Department Board of Directors.
Richard and Mary Lou both are active members at Rockdale United Methodist Church.
Mary Lou also found a “retirement job,” working for a while for a friend at Brownstone Gallery and Frame Shop.
“Otherwise, my hobby is quilting,” Mary Lou said. “I love to quilt.”
The couple have 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Mary Lou has made a quilt for each grandchild and is working on one for each great-grandchild.
The Bradley children stayed close, most living on the same road as their parents.
“If I could be half as good as them or a tenth as good as them, I’d be happy,” Joe said.