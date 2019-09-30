DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville’s city clerk was cited for using an electronic communication device while driving after authorities said she struck a pedestrian with her car last week.
William F. Kluesner, 77, of New Vienna, was transported to MercyOne Dyersvillle Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report made public Sunday.
The report states that deputies responded to a report of a crash with a pedestrian injury at 2:41 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Second Street Northeast and First Avenue East in Dyersville.
The report states that Tricia L. Maiers, 44, of Dyersville, was driving west on First Avenue East. As she turned south onto Second Street Northeast, her vehicle struck Kluesner, who was walking in the crosswalk.
Maiers, Dyersville’s city clerk/treasurer, stated that she had the green light and did not see Kluesner in the crosswalk until she struck him.
A witness reported seeing Maiers looking down when the incident occurred and thought she was looking down at her phone, according to a crash report.
Authorities cited Maiers with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and use of electronic communication device.