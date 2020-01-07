Platteville Public Library will hold a Food for Fines event from Jan. 20 through to Feb. 2.
Library patrons with outstanding fines can erase them by donating food or nonfood items to support Platteville Food Pantry, according to a press release. Staff will waive $1 in overdue fines for each item a person provides.
Staff will not accept expired or homemade items or fresh food. Nonglass containers are preferred.
Fines stemming from lost items and damage cannot be waived through the program.
For more information, call 608-348-7441.