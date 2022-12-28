Even though she and her family sometimes feel they are just scraping by, Lacey Howard still counts herself more fortunate than some.
The mother of three, whose children attend Dubuque Community Schools, makes slightly more than the federal poverty level for a family of four. Her family receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and her children qualify for free lunch at school.
“At least I have a house and a job,” Howard said. “There are other people in Dubuque who don’t have either.”
U.S. Census Bureau data shows a marked decline in child poverty in the area over the past five years. But school officials said many services that assist low-income students remain as much in demand as ever.
The American Community Survey’s five-year estimates, released earlier this month, show child poverty declining 11.8 percentage points in the City of Dubuque, from 25.4% in the five-year estimate for 2016 to 13.6% in the five-year estimate for 2021 released earlier this month. That drop outpaced a nationwide decline in child poverty over the same period.
Dubuque County also experienced a decline in child poverty over the same period, from 17.5% to 9.8%. Nationwide, child poverty declined from 21.2% to 17%, though it remained higher than overall poverty levels at 12.6%.
Despite the change in local census data, officials from both Dubuque Community Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District said many of their metrics for students’ socioeconomic status remain unchanged, and district resources for food and clothing aid remain as heavily used as ever.
Shirley Horstman, director of student services at Dubuque Community Schools, said the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch in the district increased in recent years, from 36.9% in the 2017-2018 school year to 40.4% in the 2021-2022 school year.
In the same period, the number of homeless students in the district has doubled, according to school district data compiled in compliance with the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The district enrolled 144 homeless students in the 2017-2018 school year. In the 2021-2022 school year, 291 students were homeless.
Horstman said she could not speak to the gap between federal poverty data and local statistics.
“What I can say is at the school district level for the families we serve, we have not seen any (evidence of) the child poverty rate decreasing in the city and county,” she said.
One explanation for the disparity between federal data and local circumstances is that the federal poverty level addresses a more extreme degree of poverty than is necessary to qualify for school-based assistance.
The federal poverty level for this year is $27,750 for a family of four. Families at up to 130% of the federal poverty level qualify for free school lunches under U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines, as well as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The threshold for reduced-price lunch is up to 185% of the federal poverty line.
Some 6,394 households with children qualified for SNAP benefits in the city of Dubuque, according to the Census Bureau’s 2021 five-year survey, compared to 6,513 in the 2016 survey. There are 11,901 households with children qualified in the county on the 2021 survey, compared to 11,610 in 2016.
Mary Martin, family resources connector at Dubuque schools, said she thinks many families are closer to poverty conditions than they expect.
“The statistics can say whatever they want to,” Martin said. “I have seen a lot of need.”
Howard is a regular at the Dubuque school district food pantry at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Dubuque location, where she also helps out. The pantry has served 286 unique students a total of 486 times from its opening in October to Dec. 16. The district also operates a clothing closet at the same location, which has distributed winter coats, boots, snow pants, socks and leggings in recent weeks.
Howard works a second-shift job at Hills & Dales but can’t work full, eight-hour shifts because she has to pick up her kids from day care. She also is a part-time student at Loras College in Dubuque, where she is studying psychology and criminal justice.
“I started (taking classes) during COVID because I said, ‘I’m sick of it, I want to be able to buy (my kids) things,’” she said. “I’m tired of living paycheck to paycheck. ... Being broke is for the birds.”
Meanwhile, the Western Dubuque district saw a decline in the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch, at 24.1% in the 2021-2022 school year compared to 31.1% in the 2017-2018 school year.
Its homeless rates remained steady over that period, at 0.4% in the 2021-2022 school year compared to 0.5% in the 2017-2018 school year, according to Superintendent Dan Butler.
Butler also was skeptical that his students’ socioeconomic status had improved considerably, pointing out that other resources such as the district’s own clothing closet remain in regular use.
“That need does not seem to be lessened in the last five years,” Butler said.
