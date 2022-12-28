Key West family
Buy Now

Lacey Howard chats with her boys (from left) Jaxson, 9, Elijah 6, and Rowan, 7, at their home in Key West, Iowa. She works at Hills & Dales and is a part-time student at Loras College, and the family qualifies for some benefits.

 Dave Kettering

Even though she and her family sometimes feel they are just scraping by, Lacey Howard still counts herself more fortunate than some.

The mother of three, whose children attend Dubuque Community Schools, makes slightly more than the federal poverty level for a family of four. Her family receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and her children qualify for free lunch at school.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.