MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An attorney representing the family of a Maquoketa man who died after a confrontation with police in June 2019 has released body camera footage recorded by an arresting officer.
Dave O’Brien, who is suing the City of Maquoketa and Jackson County officials on behalf of the family of Drew M. Edwards, uploaded the 48-minute video to Youtube last week. It shows officers approaching Edwards and then using a stun gun during an arrest attempt.
Edwards, 22, was shot by the stun gun twice, according to authorities. When officers were arresting him, they noticed he had stopped breathing. He died.
A county attorney from Muscatine County was brought in to investigate the incident. He ultimately determined that the arresting officers committed no criminal conduct.
Edwards’ family is suing the officers and the municipalities for wrongful death in U.S. District Court. They claim that authorities were aware Edwards had a heart condition that could be exacerbated by the use of a stun gun.
Attorneys representing the officers and the municipalities have denied the allegations and asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.
To view the video, visit TelegraphHerald.com. The video contains graphic language and disturbing images, so viewer discretion is strongly advised.