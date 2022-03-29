Residents of Dubuque's Ward 4 elected their new City Council representative today.
Katy Wethal garnered the most votes in the special election, with 355, defeating opponent Carla Anderson, who received 254 votes.
A total of 609 votes were cast in the special election out of a possible 8,680 registered voters, resulting in an election turnout of 7%.
Wethal, a nurse practitioner for Medical Associates Clinic, will hold the Ward 4 seat until Dec. 31, 2023. She said after unofficial vote totals were released that she is thankful for the support she received from residents.
"I'm so excited and really humbled and really privileged," Wethal said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to serve the community in a new way and speaking with my constituency every step along the way."
Wethal attributed the success of her campaign to her efforts to personally reach out to hundreds of Ward 4 residents, whether by phone or by going door-to-door.
"Last night I called (a potential voter), and somebody told me, 'You are everywhere,'" Wethal said. "I hope that is what I am up to. I'm working hard to make sure people in my ward know who I am."
The Ward 4 seat previously was held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh, and council members opted to hold a special election to fill the council seat when Cavanagh became mayor.
Seven people initially filed to run for the position, but a March 1 primary whittled the field down to Wethal and Anderson, who emerged as the top two vote-getters and advanced to today's election.
Wethal announced her candidacy with a focus on improving child care access for residents and increasing the availability of affordable housing. She said tonight that those issues remains a priority for her.
"I want to focus on things that are going to impact workforce for us," she said. "I want to see if we can bring those needed things by working on public-private partnerships in a real way."
Wethal will start on the council as members are on the cusp of deciding whether to set a special election asking residents to approve the city borrowing $74 million for the construction of a new Five Flags Center.
Wethal has said she supports holding the referendum to allow Dubuque's residents to choose the future of the facility.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald tonight, Anderson said she called Wethal to congratulate her and offered to assist in supporting Ward 4. Anderson said she intends to continue serving the community in whatever way she can.
"I am not going anywhere," she said. "There is still work that needs to be done in the community."