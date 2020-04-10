Question: I believe I saw a City of Dubuque trash collection worker emptying a recycling bin into a truck filled with garbage. Has the city changed its recycling pick-up options as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak?
Answer: Though the viral outbreak has prompted many changes to the way the City of Dubuque offers services, curbside pickup of trash and recycling hasn’t changed, according to Anderson Sainci, the city’s resource management coordinator and supervisor.
“We still do (trash and recycling) separately,” he said.
If a resident observed a worker placing items from a recycling bin in a trash truck, it is likely because nonrecyclable materials were inside the bin, Sainci said. Oftentimes, bins contain materials that cannot be taken to the city’s recycling processor.
Sainci also noted that the city’s recycling and trash pick-up vehicles are similar colors and builds, leading some to confuse the two. While it might appear as if a city worker is dumping recyclables into a garbage truck, it is likely that the vehicle actually is destined for a recycling center, he said.
Question: On my homeowner’s insurance bill, I have a fee for something called “other structures.” This has been the case with multiple insurance companies. I own a home, but I don’t have sheds or other buildings on my property. What is this fee for?
Answer: An “other structures” fee would cover any structures on your property detached from your house, according to Matt Daykin, owner and agent at Daykin Insurance Agency in Dubuque. That could include a shed but also fences, gazebos, children’s playsets or a detached garage.
“It’s pretty broad, to be quite honest with you,” Daykin said.
Most insurance companies automatically include an “other structures” fee as part of your homeowner’s insurance, but some will separate the fee, Daykin said.