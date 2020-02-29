Every four years, the world enjoys an ever-so-slightly extended calendar.
Today — leap day — is an especially significant date for some local residents, including the three featured in this story.
LEAP DAY LOVE
Pat and Tom Snyder met on a blind date on a leap day — Feb. 29, 1964 — at their college cafeteria in Iowa City.
The strangers scrambled to find things to talk about. But eventually, they connected over a conversation about mutual acquaintances.
“He was a psychology major, and both of us were shy,” Pat recalled. “We went to the Union in Iowa City for Cokes, and his line of talking was, ‘How many steps up to the Capitol building are there?’ And, ‘Which color is on top of a stoplight?’ I felt like I was being analyzed. And I thought, ‘There’s got to be more to this.’”
The two spent the rest of their date walking around the city and talking. And though it might not have been love at first sight, Pat, now 74, gave it another shot.
“I never judge a person the first time I meet them, so he got a second chance,” Pat said.
Now, after 54 years of marriage and 14 leap year dating anniversaries, that slightly awkward first date remains memorable for the two, who now live in Dyersville, Iowa.
Tom, 77, who previously taught math and science in the Western Dubuque Community School District, said he turned his dating anniversary into a math problem for students to solve.
“Every year when I was teaching, (leap day) was always a math conundrum I always presented to the kids,” he said. “I would say to the kids, ‘My wife and I have been married about 54 years, but we are only celebrating 14 anniversaries (of dating).’”
What makes the date special is how random it was and how perfect it ended up being, Pat said.
“I just think it’s ironic that we hadn’t seen each other and met on a blind date that was the 29th of February, and we joke about it every four years,” Pat said. “Not many people have done what we did — gone on a blind date and gotten married. How many people are there that did that?”
A 56-YEAR-OLD TEENAGER
For her 14th birthday this year, Kathy Wilhelm is getting a massage, drinks with friends and touring wineries in the area with her husband, Don.
Though today marks the 14th time she will celebrate her birthday on her actual birth date, official government records will put her age at 56.
Wilhelm, of Epworth, Iowa, always has sought to make her leap day birthdays fun because they don’t just come around every year.
This year, she has been joking with her husband, saying she is preparing to get her long-awaited driving permit.
“I always say, ‘I am becoming a teenager.’ And my husband is like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got a teenager in my house for a very, very long time,’” Wilhelm said with a laugh.
When it’s not a leap year, Wilhelm actually enjoys two birthday celebrations.
“When it’s not a leap year, my husband does something on the 28th (of February) and on the First (of March),” she said. “We will go out to eat or a movie, or he will send flowers. My husband is very good to me.”
Growing up, Wilhelm often celebrated her birthday alongside her cousin, who was born on Feb. 25, during non-leap years.
“I was actually 1 year old when we started that,” she said. “He was three years older than me. My grandma told him I didn’t get a birthday, so he felt bad.”
Although it is eight years away, Wilhelm already is planning her Sweet 16 birthday party — and even her 21st birthday celebration.
“I have three nieces, (and) I made them promise when I turn 84, they will send me hard alcohol because I’ll legally be 21,” she said, chuckling. “Even if I’m in a nursing home. I don’t care.”