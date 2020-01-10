BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities said a twice-convicted murderer housed in a Grant County prison tried to kill a correctional officer this week by stabbing him in the neck with a shank.
The prison guard is the fourth person that the inmate has tried to kill since he was incarcerated, according to court records.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department released information Monday on the latest attack, which occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.
Dexter L. Ewing, 47, tried to kill a correctional officer, 42, by stabbing him in the neck with the shank, or “homemade edge weapon,” according to a press release. The victim and another correctional officer were able to disarm Ewing before he could cause “serious injury.”
Authorities did not release the name of either officer. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the victim’s name is being withheld “in the interest of the safety for the correctional officer.”
The victim suffered wounds to his neck and face and was taken to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, where he was treated and released, according to the release.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials said the incident is “currently under investigation” and they “cannot comment any further.”
Ewing is serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for killing a woman in 2008 in Milwaukee County and strangling his cellmate at a Columbia County jail in 2015.
In the latter case, Ewing was convicted by a jury in September.
According to court documents, the prison guard is the fourth person that Ewing has attempted to kill with a shank while incarcerated.
In October 2018, Ewing allegedly used a shank made out of a toothbrush to stab another inmate in the neck, “trying to get as deep as he could.” According to court documents, Ewing told investigators that he intended to kill the man.
In June 2019, Ewing attacked a pair of prison guards, again with a shank made out of a toothbrush, as they were preparing him for a surgical procedure, authorities said. Both prison guards suffered head injuries.
Ewing allegedly again told investigators that he was trying to kill his victims. He said “he wanted revenge, as he felt that he had been treated poorly at the institution.”
Ewing is awaiting trial on three counts of first-degree attempted homicide in relation to those incidents.