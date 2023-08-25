Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said a dog owner was charged with neglect after an animal was found tied up at a Dubuque County campground Wednesday.
The distressed dog was found tied next to an empty camp tent and taken to a veterinarian’s office, where it died, court documents state.
Fabian E. Swank, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at Swiss Valley Park Campground on a charge of animal neglect resulting in death.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday to the park for a report of animal neglect.
Swank was located and told authorities he had tied the dog up next to his tent but then left the animal unattended for about four hours while he traveled to Dubuque to do his laundry, documents state.
Dubuque tied a daily heat record Wednesday with a high temperature of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reported that peak Wednesday afternoon heat index readings reached 118 degrees.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.