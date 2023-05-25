The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Casey R. Brokus, 35, of 2935 Van Buren St., was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
  • Thomas G. Rapier, 35, of 633 Chestnut St., was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication.
  • A forgery case involving $9,023 worth of negotiable instruments was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at Hurst Logistics, 2491 Kerper Blvd.