Chuck Thurston and Mona Frett were both teenagers in Dubuque in the early ‘50s, though they didn’t travel in the same circles. Chuck went to Dubuque Senior High School, and Mona was a student at Academy of the Visitation.
On Saturday nights, they enjoyed roller skating with their friends at Gem Roller Rink on Locust Street. Chuck said he noticed Mona’s roller skates before he noticed her, though the twinkle in his eye hints that he’s kidding.
“She had better skates than I did,” said Chuck, now 88, of Dubuque. “And then we just started talking.”
Mona Thurston, now 89, didn’t immediately show her hand when it came to whether she liked Chuck or not, but she did start attending his football games at Senior.
“I kept sending him away,” Mona said. “I thought he was a little wild compared to the way I was raised. And he wasn’t Catholic, which back in those days was a big deal.”
But even before he had met Mona, Chuck had been considering Catholicism, and he eventually did convert to the Catholic faith, which, of course, made Mona’s parents much more comfortable about the boy who was smitten with their daughter.
Chuck and Mona agree Chuck had the ring in hand when he proposed, but they differ a bit on their recollection of where the proposal took place. But whether it was in the back seat of a car going over the Julien Dubuque Bridge or west of town underneath a big tree, the important part is that Mona said, “Yes.”
The couple married at Church of the Nativity on Sept. 19, 1953. Mona wore a silver filigree and diamond starburst necklace that her father had bought as a wedding gift for her mother and which since has been worn by several of Mona’s daughters and granddaughters at their weddings.
After a short honeymoon to Wisconsin, Chuck and Mona moved into their first home in Dubuque — a 25-foot trailer in a trailer park near John Deere, where Chuck had gotten a job after three years of working for the City of Dubuque.
Mona worked as a playground director for the city recreation department and worked the counter at a bakery on Central Avenue. Once the children came along, she became a stay-at-home mom and she and Chuck built a home in Sherrill, Iowa, where they spent many years raising their family.
They have six children — Dan, Chris Kahle, Vicki Nemmers, David, Linda Gunderson and John — as well as 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Mona recalled her days as a mom who spent a lot of time in the car.
“Different schools, different sports, lots of picking up after school and going to games,” she said.
Vicki Nemmers, of Dubuque, remembers a lot of camping trips with a lot of kids.
“We went from a tent to a truck camper,” she said. “I remember that there was a panel that slid out from above the cab of the truck, and we’d all just line up and sleep up there.”
Weekends camping, fishing and boating on the river were a staple for the Thurston family, but Vicki remembers some long-distance trips, too.
“We went to Yellowstone and California,” she said. “(My parents) weren’t afraid to just load us all up and go.”
Chuck said their trips were biennial so they could save for a vacation.
“We saved money one year and traveled the next year,” he said. “Then we’d be broke for a year, and then save money so we could go on a trip the following year.”
John Thurston, of Peosta, Iowa, said he has fond memories of camping with the family and fishing with his dad.
“When John Deere had their shutdown every summer, we’d go camping for three weeks up in Wisconsin,” he said. “And I would go fishing with my dad sometimes. There were some mornings when he would leave so early, I’d say, ‘No thanks,’ but I did enjoy doing that with him.”
Chuck, who retired as a senior engineer and analyst in 1987, after 30 years at John Deere, enjoys hunting as well and, in his younger days, spent a few years racing stock cars on what is now Chaplain Schmitt Island. He is also a talented woodworker.
“He made all of these tables,” Mona said. “And he made a clock for each of the kids and grandkids.”
Chuck said he picked up the hobby after he and Mona bought a home in Apache Junction, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix, and started spending winters there.
“They had a beautiful woodshop (in the community),” he said.
Mona loves to bake, and her ranger cookies (made with Rice Krispies) and chocolate chip cookies are family famous. She often will bake hundreds and store them in empty ice cream buckets to give to family members to take home. She also is famous for her German coffee cake, a recipe she got from her grandmother.
“My grandmother never wrote down her recipes,” Mona said. “So I was with her in the kitchen one day and would measure her ingredients as she was making her coffee cake. That’s how I got that recipe.”
Grandson Matt Kahle loved Mona’s Ranger cookies so much she baked four buckets of them and surprised him with them at his wedding.
Chuck and Mona recently sold their home in Sherrill and moved to Dubuque, where they live in close proximity to their daughter Vicki and their son John.
“I usually stop by at least once a week on my way home from work — say hi, see how they are doing,” John said.
Chuck said he definitely knows the secret to his and Mona’s 70-year marriage.
“I say, ‘Yes’ to her a lot,” he said.
Vicki said her parents always have each other’s backs.
“Mom had a total hip replacement done two years ago, and Dad really stepped up to the plate and did the cooking and cleaning,” she said. “And then when Dad had two knee replacements and one got badly infected, Mom learned how to give IV antibiotics. They just always take care of each other.”
Mona nodded.
“I guess after all these years, we just really get along,” she said.