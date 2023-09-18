Chuck Thurston and Mona Frett were both teenagers in Dubuque in the early ‘50s, though they didn’t travel in the same circles. Chuck went to Dubuque Senior High School, and Mona was a student at Academy of the Visitation.

On Saturday nights, they enjoyed roller skating with their friends at Gem Roller Rink on Locust Street. Chuck said he noticed Mona’s roller skates before he noticed her, though the twinkle in his eye hints that he’s kidding.

