The Dubuque hospitals’ annual lists of most popular baby names do not share many entries, but both are dominated by either family or traditional European names.
“Over the years, there’s been a trend in what would be traditional or old-fashioned names — babies named after grandparents or older relatives,” said Diane Seelau, director of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Family Birthing Suites. “There’s definitely been a slant that way.”
That is also true at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to Amy Wright, director of Maternal Child Services.
She said that can make the names as unique as did the early 2000s trend of inventive names or those based on fictional characters, which is why the two hospitals’ lists for 2019 did not share as many names as in some years.
“It actually does not surprise me at all,” she said. “We have seen an increase in family names being used. Babies are being named after grandparents and great-grandparents. Just as each family is unique, so are the names given to their babies.”
Emmett was the top typically male name at Mercy this year, bestowed upon six babies. Maverick topped that list at Finley, also with six.
Those were beaten out by the only name to make both lists — Owen.
Nine boys born at Dubuque hospitals were named Owen in 2019 — five at Mercy and four at Finley.
If one combines two spellings of the same phonetic name, Evelyn/Evelynn was the most-popular girl’s name at Mercy with 10 — seven with one “n” and three with two.
Even separately, they both make the Top 10 list at Mercy. The name didn’t make the Finley list at all.
There, Amelia, Charlotte and Lyla tied, with four girls being given each name.
Amelia also was the most popular overall name at UnityPoint Health hospitals across eastern Iowa, according to Finley Marketing Communications Specialist Ann Cannon.
And it made the list at Mercy, too, with four girls bearing the name.
Wright said she gets a lot of joy out of discussing parents’ reasoning for the names they choose.
“It is definitely a source of pride for them, and nothing beats hearing them say it for the first time after they are born,” she said. “History of the child’s name is one of the questions I ask when rounding on our patients to get to know them even more. If they have toured the Birth Center at MercyOne with me prior to their delivery, it’s one of the questions I ask then as well.”