Dubuque students can still get their school breakfasts and lunch this fall — even if they aren’t physically on campus.
Dubuque Community Schools staff are operating four grab-and-go meal sites this fall for students on their remote-learning days or students opting to learn virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re one of the few programs that are still up and running that are feeding children, and we want to make sure that families have the availability to them if they are needing our service,” said Joann Franck, food and nutrition manager for the district.
While many local students are back on campus — or soon will be — this fall, Dubuque and other local school districts and agencies still seek to feed young people who aren’t physically at school.
With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic stretching into the fall, local officials say providing food to children who need it is still important, whether or not they are physically present at school.
“It’s right to make sure our community is having the services they need and that we are supporting them for their children to be fed,” Franck said.
Serving students
Dubuque schools officials are offering meals each school day at Fulton and Prescott elementary schools, George Washington Middle School and Hempstead High School.
Unlike grab-and-go meal services offered by the district earlier this year, families will be charged what they would usually pay for lunch if they were in school, Franck said. A federal waiver that allowed the district to serve free meals in the early days of the pandemic was not extended into the fall, she said.
She said Thursday that the district was serving about 125 grab-and-go meals daily, a number that was smaller than initially expected but growing each day.
“It’s just getting the word out,” Franck said. “We’re starting out slow, but I do believe we’ll grow ... We just needed to get our feet under us.”
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque continues to offer no-cost evening meals through a mix of funds from the Iowa Department of Education, United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and individuals and businesses, Executive Director Brian Meyer said.
The organization is currently serving meals at Comiskey Park, the Boys & Girls Club and Terrace Heights mobile home park, and officials are waiting on approval to open sites at Audubon and Hoover elementary schools.
“We just feel there’s a need that needs to be met, and that is something we can do to have an impact on children and families,” Meyer said.
Officials in Western Dubuque Community School District, Platteville (Wis.) School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque also said they are providing meals to students learning remotely all or part of the time.
Kyle Gansen, WD’s director of food and nutrition services, said that if the district reached a point where all students had to move to remote learning, he would find a way to get food to them in that situation, too.
“We know the need is there,” he said. “We know we need to be there, so if we did go to virtual learning ... we’d have to work through it, but we’d make something happen.”
Meeting a need
Marie Miller, director of food and nutrition for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said providing meals to students learning remotely provides a bit of normalcy and helps families in which parents are both working and trying to teach their children virtually.
It also helps serve families who come from low-income backgrounds and may be dealing with food insecurity.
“We want to make sure that we’re reaching the families that are food insecure, that they can continue to have access to food, and that those children are able to be nourished so that they can learn well,” Miller said.
Franck said those services are particularly key at a time when families still are dealing with layoffs and other challenges associated with the pandemic.
Providing food helps ensure students are ready to learn — even if they are learning off campus, said Demetri Andrews, business manager for the Platteville district.
“I think studies would show that if kids’ bellies are full, that they are more ready to learn, whether they’re in the classroom or online, that a nutritious meal is an important start to the day, and lunch is important,” he said. “So we want to be able to provide that easily.”