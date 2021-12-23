Local governments are awaiting final news of a national legal settlement with opioid companies that would deliver millions of dollars for substance abuse treatment services.
For several years, pharmaceutical manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and parent company Johnson & Johnson; and pharmaceutical distributors McKesson corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen have worked to settle claims in a class-action lawsuit with nearly every state for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The $26 billion settlement is the biggest yet with opioid companies.
The State of Iowa would receive $170 million for substance abuse treatment services to help address the opioid epidemic. Illinois would receive $800 million. Wisconsin would receive $240 million.
Half of each state’s money would be used for statewide programs. The other half — minus possible contributions to national class action lawyers — would be distributed to participating local governments for substance abuse treatment services.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, as recommended by County Attorney C.J. May III, recently approved a resolution to participate in the settlement. May informed the supervisors that Dubuque County should expect as much as $2.3 million.
“These funds are going to be paid over 18 years,” he said. “It’s a long haul. But that comes to about $128,000 a year for these services.”
Of that, 70% must be used toward “core strategies” identified in the settlement.
“Rather than just a big dump of money, that is continuing funding you could use for some pretty good programming,” May later told the Telegraph Herald.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors passed the resolutions because the county was not a litigating county in the original lawsuits. Several other area counties were original participants — Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa, and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
Clayton County Attorney Zach Hermann said his county left negotiations to the national law firms. He did not know how much money the county could receive.
“(The law firms) have a plethora of counties they are representing in that,” he said. “As of yet, we haven’t even been presented with the proposed settlement.”
According to the resolution that Iowa counties are being asked to approve, Clayton County is set to receive 0.457% of the $85 million that Iowa would have to distribute to local governments. That equates to $388,450 spread over 18 years.
Each local government has a different percentage based in part by population. Dubuque County’s $2.3 million represents 2.745% of Iowa’s $85 million. Delaware County will get 0.302%, or about $257,000; Jones County would get 0.388%, or about $330,000; and Jackson County would get 0.549%, or about $466,000.
“At the national level, they’ve created some sort of formula,” said Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport. “It’s population, but I think also population impacted (by the opioid epidemic). But being a non-litigating county, I wasn’t involved in that.”
A similar breakdown for Wisconsin and Illinois was not available.
“We opted into the class-action suit, and we will be getting a dollar amount,” said Grant County (Wis.) Corporation Counsel Ben Wood, although he did not know what that amount would be.
Municipalities of more than 30,000 people also qualified for the settlement which could benefit the City of Dubuque.
“There will be an opt-in, because litigation of this nature is beyond the scope of what the city or the county could do,” City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said. “There are class-action attorneys for a reason — it is ridiculously complicated and specialized.”
Cities and counties have until Jan. 2 to sign on to the settlement.