The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- William E. Tanksley, 32, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at about 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in Bernard on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Tanksley assaulted Unique S. Jimerson, 27, of Bernard.
- James M. Hammerand, 32, of 444 Angella St., No. 8, was arrested at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon-knife over 8 inches.
- Matthew J. Lacrone, 42, of 10765 Golden Oaks Drive, was arrested at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging a sex-offender-registry violation.
- Aaron M. Polk, 30, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson County-Dubuque County boundary on charges of domestic assault and a parole violation. Court documents state that Polk assaulted Andrea W. Alsup, 36, of La Motte.
- Shelvy L. Fair, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at about 8:45 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Betty J. Collins, 57, of 460½ W. Locust St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $5,000 worth of rings between 10:20 and 11 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
- Joseph E. Gleason, 54, of 3055 Oak Crest Drive, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $5,000 between 7 p.m. Monday and 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
- Brittney R. Hoover, 24, of 444 Angella St., No. 8, reported a burglary with $500 worth of criminal damage to a door and the theft of $100 worth of makeup at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at her residence.