February sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Ronald J. Gasaway Jr., 35; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 23; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Brett A. Ammons, 42; domestic assault; Dec. 14; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
Michael W. Lange, 44; assault; Sept. 18; $800 fine.
- Ryan M. Willis, 24; indecent exposure; May 24; 42-day jail sentence, civil penalty, sex offender registry, sex offender program and DNA requirement.
- Jacey T. Barrett, 23; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 22; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Sonny J. Boose Jr., 54; domestic assault and forgery; Oct. 27 and Feb. 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, seven-day jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Nathan R. Bourland, 24; third-degree criminal mischief; Oct. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Nathan R. Bourland, 24; domestic assault; Oct. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, batterer program and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Justin E. Breitsprecker, 31; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 9; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Brenner, 31; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jan. 14; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy J. Cavanaugh, 44; third-degree criminal mischief; Feb. 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Chad M. Fuller, 42; third-degree theft; Nov. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence and two years or probation.
- Nathan M. Goad, 37; third-degree theft; Aug. 18; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
Jakob S. Halweg, 27; assault; Dec. 23; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Michael D. Hennessy Jr., 29; forgery; Nov. 23, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence and $625 suspended fine.
Kiamirrion K. Howze, 21; assault and possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 3; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $30 fine, deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tyler J. Koob, 35; two counts of forgery; March 24, 2021; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kadisy C. Krestel Jackson, 20; two counts of assault; Sept. 22; fine.
Mengali R. Mejbon, 40; assault; Feb. 6; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
Nathan D. Melancon, 38; domestic assault-second offense and violation of protective order; Nov. 23 and March 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, 15-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Timothy J. Mess, 63; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 10, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and five years of probation.