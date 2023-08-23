An elongated fish at a Dubuque museum is known for a distinctive color pattern on its body and a keen sense of smell.
A starry, or snowflake, moray is found in a tank in the Rivers to the Sea exhibit of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An elongated fish at a Dubuque museum is known for a distinctive color pattern on its body and a keen sense of smell.
A starry, or snowflake, moray is found in a tank in the Rivers to the Sea exhibit of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The scientific name of the fish is echidna nebulosa, derived from Greek words for “cloudy viper.”
“Their common names are ‘starry’ or ‘snowflake moray’ because of their (color) patterns,” said Mikailah Shealer, an aquarist at the museum.
The starry moray is white with dark blotches and yellow spots.
“They’re kind of like a zebra’s stripes, where no two morays have the same pattern,” Shealer said.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a nocturnal creature often seen poking its head out of a coral feature in its tank.
Starry morays are widely spread around the world, living in warm waters.
“They live in the Indo-Pacific Ocean, where they like to live in coral areas,” Shealer said. “They are housed in the crevices, so in the tank (at the museum) there are a lot of little holes in the background for him to hide in.”
Museum visitors often will see the starry moray poking its head out from behind a coral feature in the tank, opening and closing its mouth.
Morays open their mouths to pump water through their small, circular gills.
The fish has a serpentine body with a long dorsal fin that runs the entire length of its body.
“Morays do not have scales,” Shealer said. “They have skin covered by a mucous that their cells secrete. That helps to protect them and keep them hydrated.”
Starry morays are nocturnal.
“They come out in the night and they hunt,” Shealer said. “Their eyesight isn’t great, but they have an impeccable sense of smell.”
That keen sense of smell helps the morays identify prey.
“They normally go after injured fish or stragglers,” Shealer said.
The moray is among the fish species with pharyngeal jaws, which helps it capture its prey.
“They have front jaws that we see, but they have another pair farther in the back of their mouth, so when they grab onto their prey, their back jaws spring forward and pull it back into their throat,” Shealer said.
The museum’s starry moray eats a variety of items.
“We feed them some krill and mysis (a type of crustacean),” Shealer said. “They also like mollusks, so we give them some clams or mussels. We give him chopped food that can fit in his mouth.”
Shealer described the starry moray as an easy-going museum resident.
“He always just kind of keeps to himself,” she said. “He is pretty cooperative with the other fish.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.