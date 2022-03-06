Boyd Gaming announced the promotions of the following team members at its Dubuque corporate office:
Scott Meyer, to senior account executive.
Paige Winkler, to senior designer.
Boyd Gaming also announced that Chris Linden has joined as an account executive.
•
Brooke Kensinger, of MercyOne Elkader Medical Center, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one for its “67 rural hospital CEOs to know.” She has led the 25-bed critical access hospital for more than five years.
•
Michael G. Fleege, a private wealth advisor with NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, in Dubuque, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. This award recognizes the company’s top advisors.
NaviPoint Advisory Group also announced that it has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. This award recognizes groups who demonstrate the ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced the results of its Board of Directors election. Appointed as officers were:
Ron Meyers, as chair.
Randy Skemp, as vice chair and chair of the Business Lending committee and Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation.
Renee Poppe, as secretary and chair of the nomination committee.
Andy Schroeder, as treasurer and chair of the CUSO Board of Managers and Salary Savings Plan Oversight committee.
Joe Hearn, as president/CEO.
The following committee chair position appointments also were announced:
Steve Chapman, for the Investment/ALM/ALCO committee.
Denise Dolan, for the Personnel committee.
Jeff Gonner, for the Audit committee.
Ellen Goodmann Miller, for the Credit/Delinquent Loan committee.