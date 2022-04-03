UnityPoint Health announced Dr. D’Andre Carpenter has been selected as chief nursing officer. In his new position, Carpenter will lead enterprise-wide initiatives to ensure safety, quality and exceptional patient experience in alignment with the strategic direction of UnityPoint Health, focus on a culture of continuous improvement, specific to patient care services, nursing and clinical care operational workflows and moving toward a consumer-focused care delivery system, and align nursing and clinical workforce priorities to meet future needs, adopt best practices and build upon recruitment and retention efforts. He will start on May 9.
•
HTLF announced promoting:
Sarah Burandt to wealth management marketing and communications manager.
Dawn McCann to reconcilement and control specialist.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co announced hiring:
Ben Yunt as director of sales.
Ryan Martin as staff accountant.
The company also announced that Mitchell Schmitt has been promoted to business applications specialist.
•Gigantic Design Co. has promoted Eric Martens to art director. His design work has previously been seen in HODGE, Hirschbach, Midwest Girl and Travel Dubuque.
•Megan Burgmeier Pierce, Dianne Granger, Kathy Bitter and Jonna Walters have opened Red Tree Realty, located at 2644 Pennsylvania Ave. The brokerage is powered by Keller Williams Midwest Partners. Joining the brokerage are Adah Tomkins, Carole Snodgrass and Brenda Fangmann.
•Fidelity Bank & Trust announced the following new members to its board of directors — Mindy Burds, Myrna Boyle and Deb Engler.
•Medical Associates Clinic has announced that Dr. Meghan Wendland has been certified with the American Board of Pediatrics. Wendland has been with Medical Associates Clinic since September 2020. She offers complete care for children from birth to age 18.