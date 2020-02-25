After a hectic few days of moving, employees of Community Savings Bank recently opened for business in their new location in Manchester.
Located across from the old location at 201 E. Main St., the new bank opened in a facility spanning 18,000 square feet across three floors.
Bank President and CEO Steve Brady said the move was needed.
“We ran out of space at our old location,” he said. “When we moved to Manchester in 1990, our entire bank was around $60 million in assets under management. Today, we’re close to $560 million under management.”
The bank has also grown from 12 employees in 1990 to 100 employees today.
Customer support staff, along with some offices, are on the first floor, along with a large marketing wall made up of LED screens. The second floor houses operations accounting, while part of the third floor has been leased by Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental.