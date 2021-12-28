DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently approved resolutions for two loans totaling $855,000 and OK’d “premium pay to essential workers” in the sheriff’s department.
One loan is for $375,000 and would pay for information technology and maintenance projects for county government and to buy new squad cars for the sheriff’s department. Terms of the loan are two years at 0.77% interest, with the final payment of just more than $15,750 due on Dec. 14, 2023.
The second loan is for $480,000 and will pay for the purchase of highway department capital assets. Terms are one year at 0.75% interest. A final payment of just more than $37,000 will be due Jan. 14, 2023.
The debt levy required to make payments on the two loans was included in the 2022 county budget.
Also, county board members approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds “to provide premium pay to essential workers who are eligible” from the sheriff’s department. The finalized amount comes to just more than $153,000, plus fringe benefits.
Lafayette County still has just more than $2.4 million ARPA funds to spend on eligible county expenses related to the pandemic. Such funds already have been used by the county to buy a radio console for the sheriff’s department; to buy radio communications equipment, pandemic equipment and personal protective equipment for Lafayette County Emergency Medical Services; and for hazard pay for Lafayette Manor employees.