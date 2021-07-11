One person was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in Dubuque.
Kyra R. Stoll, 21, of North Liberty, Iowa, complained of injuries to her hip and was checked out on scene but was not transported to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of White and Fifth streets. The report states that Stoll was driving east on Fifth Street and crossing White Street when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Walter A. Pregler, 86, of Dubuque, who was headed north on White Street.
The report states that Stoll did not clear the intersection before she crossed White Street. She told officials that she saw the stop sign at the intersection but didn’t see any vehicles going north on White Street.
Stoll was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.