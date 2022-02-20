GALENA, Ill. — An agreement with a local energy cooperative will allow Galena to operate its city-owned facilities and equipment entirely with energy from renewable sources.
City Council members this week approved an agreement with Jo-Carroll Energy through which the city will purchase renewable energy credits for electricity generated at a solar project in Carroll County.
Combined with power generated at the two solar arrays the city already owns and operates — one at its wastewater treatment plant and one at City Hall — the agreement will make the city a “net-zero” municipality. This means the city will generate or purchase as much renewable energy as it needs to operate.
“I think it’s a great accomplishment, and something we’ve been working toward for about a decade now,” said City Administrator Mark Moran, noting that the city installed its first solar array in 2012. “It does elevate Galena to another level that’s not shared by many other cities in the country or the world.”
The “net-zero” designation will apply only to city-operated facilities, not all businesses and residences within city limits. Moran said city officials view this as a first step in moving the entire community in a more sustainable direction.
“Our city, our mayor, our council and staff really believe that municipalities like Galena need to be leaders in the sustainability effort,” he said.
The city already purchases electricity from Jo-Carroll Energy, but the new agreement stipulates that that electricity will be generated by renewable sources. Wholesale power provider Dairyland Power Cooperative, of which Jo-Carroll Energy is a member, will generate the energy that Galena plans to purchase at a solar facility near Savanna, Ill.
“We’ve been working with the city pretty closely for the last couple years to determine a way that we could offset their electric load with renewable energy,” said Mike Casper, president and CEO of Jo-Carroll Energy. “This is a great opportunity not just for the city, but for larger businesses and … other communities with similar goals.”
The City of Galena will see a slight upcharge for the change — for each renewable energy credit, equal to 1,000 kilowatts of energy, the city must pay an additional 60 cents compared to the normal electricity rate. Council documents state that this equates to an upcharge of $859 for the first year of the agreement and over the 10 years it covers, an increased cost of $11,816.
Council Member Pam Bernstein said the additional cost is a worthy investment.
“I think that by doing that, the city is setting an example of the importance of moving off of fossil fuels, and it is important in this day and age because we’re in the middle of a climate crisis,” she said after the meeting.
Council Member Jerry Kieffer agreed.
“Anything we can do to make our city more green is a wonderful thing,” he said.