Two candidates are vying for a single seat on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election, while the race for another seat is uncontested.

Incumbent Larry McDevitt, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Nin Flagel in seeking the District 2 seat on the county board. For the other board seat up this fall, in District 3, Don Schwenker is running unopposed.

