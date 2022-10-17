Two candidates are vying for a single seat on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 8 election, while the race for another seat is uncontested.
Incumbent Larry McDevitt, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Nin Flagel in seeking the District 2 seat on the county board. For the other board seat up this fall, in District 3, Don Schwenker is running unopposed.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with McDevitt and Flagel about their backgrounds and goals if elected.
Larry McDevitt
McDevitt has served on the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for eight years.
He touted the county’s progress on several projects during his tenure, including replacing aging bridges that were under weight embargoes, meaning farmers were often unable to carry a full load of grain across them.
“When I first got on the board, we were at 50 to 53 bridges with embargoes on them,” he said. “We’re down to about 23 bridges now with embargoes on them, so we’re gaining on this.”
He seeks to retain his seat on the board to help the county press forward with other projects, including construction of the new Jackson County Jail and improvements at Prairie Creek Recreation Area in Maquoketa.
The county received a $750,000 state grant this summer for work at Prairie Creek, including installation of a whitewater paddling course on the Maquoketa River, a disc golf course and Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible hiking trails, along with other improvements to water quality and accessibility.
As a former general contactor, McDevitt feels he brings a valuable perspective to county government when it comes to tackling such projects.
“My construction background is a huge asset,” he said. “When we’re talking to contractors (for) the projects that we’re in, I understand that stuff because I’ve been there and done that, and I know what questions to ask.”
Nin Flagel
Flagel recently retired after nearly 30 years as a paramedic and feels she would bring a “fresh set of eyes” to the county board.
A member of the county’s 911 Service Board and EMS Board, she described public safety as her top priority. This includes county roads and bridges, she said, noting that while the county has reduced the number of bridges with weight embargoes, there are still many that pose safety concerns.
She said the 911 Service Board is working on migrating the county’s current communication system to the state-run Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System, a move she would continue to support if elected.
“This affects everybody, from law enforcement to fire to EMS. It will also, down the line, affect our county roads, our city employees and anyone who uses radio communication,” she said. “With the state system, we can inter-talk throughout different agencies and counties.”
Flagel also listed staffing, taxes and budgeting as key issues facing the county. While she said she doesn’t feel substantial changes need to be made in terms of the county’s budget, she wants to see a continued emphasis on keeping spending in check.
“(My family) farms, so I understand budgets and the fact that you have to spend some money, but you also have to stay within your limits,” she said.
