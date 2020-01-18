BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Authorities said one person was injured Friday during a multi-hour standoff with an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a Boscobel home.
As a result of the incident, Bryan Matti, 32, of Eastman, was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless injury, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, criminal trespass to a locked dwelling and two counts of bail jumping.
Online records don't yet list details of the charges in Grant County Circuit Court.
Boscobel police at 10 a.m. Friday were called to a home at 1306 Elm St. to investigate a report of a man who apparently had barricaded himself and a woman inside the residence, according to a department press release.
The man, identified as Matti, reportedly had a rifle, the release stated. Authorities set up a perimeter around the home and negotiation teams made contact with Matti.
After several hours without a resolution, authorities heard gunshots from inside the residence, prompting them to make entry, according to the release.
Police said they found a 20-year-old La Crosse woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman was not identified in the press release.
Both Matti and the woman were taken to area hospitals for treatment, authorities said. The woman later was transferred to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.