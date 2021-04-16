A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for having a person drive more than 140 pounds of marijuana from Colorado to Dubuque.
Mitchel T. Arthofer, 27, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Arthofer will be required to reside at a residential treatment facility for one year. As part of a plea deal, a charge of failure to affix a drug stamp was dismissed.
Court documents state that law enforcement officers pulled over a person whose vehicle contained five duffel bags of marijuana on Dec. 6, 2019. The driver, who was not identified in court documents, told officers that the marijuana had been picked up in Colorado at Arthofer’s request and that the driver had previously made two trips for Arthofer to transport “large amounts of marijuana” across multiple states.
Law enforcement officers then went with the driver to a public lot in Dubuque and equipped the driver with an audio recording device, documents state. When Arthofer arrived to pick up the marijuana, law enforcement officers detained both him and the driver.
Law enforcement officers searched Arthofer’s truck the following day and then found the duffel bags there containing 143 pounds of marijuana.