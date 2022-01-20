PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A former longtime chief of the Prairie du Chien Police Department died early this week.

Gary Knickerbocker, 78, died Sunday at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa, an obituary states.

Knickerbocker was born on April 27, 1943, in Galena, Ill., and later graduated from Prairie du Chien High School.

He went on to work in law enforcement, and after close to 10 years in the field, he was appointed Prairie du Chien’s police chief in 1973.

He served as police chief for 25 years before retiring in 1997.

Knickerbocker served on the Prairie du Chien Police and Fire Commission until recently, his obituary states.

