Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A former longtime chief of the Prairie du Chien Police Department died early this week.
Gary Knickerbocker, 78, died Sunday at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa, an obituary states.
Knickerbocker was born on April 27, 1943, in Galena, Ill., and later graduated from Prairie du Chien High School.
He went on to work in law enforcement, and after close to 10 years in the field, he was appointed Prairie du Chien’s police chief in 1973.
He served as police chief for 25 years before retiring in 1997.
Knickerbocker served on the Prairie du Chien Police and Fire Commission until recently, his obituary states.