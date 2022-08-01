Merry-go-round donation
Buy Now

Chris Thompson poses with the handmade merry-go-round he recently donated to the Dyer-Botsford Historical House.

 Erin LaBelle

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the motor stopped running on the hand-carved miniature circus at the Dyer-Botsford Historical House in Dyersville, manager Christy Deutmeyer called Chris Thompson for assistance.

That decision got the circus up and running again and introduced Thompson to the museum, which he now calls the best-kept secret in Dyersville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.