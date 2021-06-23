The Wisconsin Assembly has passed legislation directing the state to reopen Wisconsin historic sites that have been closed since last year.
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, authored Assembly Bill 391 with Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, according to a press release.
The bill directs Gov. Tony Evers to reopen the sites with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Half of the closed sites are located in area counties, including First Capitol, in Belmont; Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien.
The First Capitol is celebrating its 185th anniversary this year.
The legislation now heads to the Wisconsin State Senate for consideration and must pass both chambers in the same form before Evers can sign the measure into law.