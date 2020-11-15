A report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows predictions of profit for area crop farmers.
The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, released monthly, provides season- average forecasts for a product’s marketing year. The Nov. 10 report projects an increase in prices over the next year for corn and soybeans, which have a marketing year from September to August.
“It’s nice to see increases in profitability for a change,” said Jeff Pape, who runs a farm growing corn and soybeans near Dyersville. “It changes everybody’s moods.”
Soybeans are predicted to have a large increase in the price per bushel for the 2020-2021 year, with a projection of an average $10.40 per bushel. For the 2018-2019 marketing year, the price was at an average $8.48 per bushel, and estimates for 2019-2020 are at $8.57 per bushel.
The predicted average price for corn also increased, though not as much as soybeans. The current projection for 2020-21 is an average $4 per bushel, up from the 2018-2019 average of $3.61 per bushel and the estimated 2019-2020 average of $3.56 per bushel.
These projection increases come after about seven years of downward trends, Pape said. Many farms were running a flat, if not below, cost of operation, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn’t help crop prices, Pape said, but recovery has been seen in recent weeks. Looking toward the future, he said local farmers might now have the opportunity to make up some bills or be able to complete some needed repairs on their land.
“In the last three weeks or month, (crop prices) just started coming back up again,” he said. “This past year was tough, but as we got into the harvest, we started seeing some increases.”
Pape noted that prices still constantly fluctuate, something farmers are keeping an eye on day-to-day. However, he said relief from President Donald Trump’s administration has helped farmers in recent years as prices changed.
Grant County Farm Bureau President Peter Winch also said these projected crop price increases would only help farmers if made into reality.
“Like anything, the stability of the price seems to help farmers out a lot,” he said. “Anytime we can make product and increase cash flow is good.”
However, Winch also noted that milk pricing has taken a hit in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices continue to change almost each day.
Demand for dairy products dropped earlier this year as restaurants and schools, big buyers of dairy products, closed and prompted an excess of product with nowhere to go.
It’s a trend also noted in the USDA report, which shows a projected decrease in these prices by next year. The projected average price for all milk in November 2020 was $18.25 per hundredweight, while the price projected for November 2021 stood at $17.70 per hundredweight.
This comes after noted price increases, with the USDA reporting that the average price per hundredweight increased from $16.27 in 2018 to $18.63 in 2019.
“The markets are decent, but they’re trailing off pretty fast in the next couple of months,” Winch said. “If we shut down again (due to COVID-19), it’s really going to be pretty down in milk.”