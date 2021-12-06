DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Darlington man recently was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting to commit sexual assault. 

Tejaskumar H. Patel, 31, of Darlington, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree attempted sexual assault. 

Two counts of prostitution-sexual contact and three counts of soliciting a child for prostitution were dismissed by a judge based on a motion by prosecutors. 

Darlington police reported that Patel was arrested on April 27, 2020, on the charges “following an investigation into online messages that were sent to several local residents.“

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.