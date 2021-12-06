Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Darlington man recently was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting to commit sexual assault.
Tejaskumar H. Patel, 31, of Darlington, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree attempted sexual assault.
Two counts of prostitution-sexual contact and three counts of soliciting a child for prostitution were dismissed by a judge based on a motion by prosecutors.
Darlington police reported that Patel was arrested on April 27, 2020, on the charges “following an investigation into online messages that were sent to several local residents.“
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.