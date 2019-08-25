GALENA, Ill. – Authorities say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near Galena.

Steven A. Fritz, 51, of Freeport, Ill., refused medical treatment for minor injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. A passenger, William H. Smith, 57, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The release states that Fritz was driving south on North Ford Road three-quarters of a mile north of West Stagecoach Trail at 5:56 p.m., when he lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve and drove off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle struck a steep embankment, spun and became airborne. The vehicle came to a rest in a nearby vineyard approximately 140 feet from the roadway.

Fritz was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

