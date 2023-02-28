An Iowa Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill that would reduce the amount paid to unemployment beneficiaries with larger-than-average families and allow job search requirements to be waived for seasonal employees.

The bill would make numerous changes to the unemployment process in the state. One change would replace a law that bases weekly unemployment payments on a beneficiary’s number of dependents with a formula creating three dependent payment levels for all beneficiaries.

