An Iowa Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill that would reduce the amount paid to unemployment beneficiaries with larger-than-average families and allow job search requirements to be waived for seasonal employees.
The bill would make numerous changes to the unemployment process in the state. One change would replace a law that bases weekly unemployment payments on a beneficiary’s number of dependents with a formula creating three dependent payment levels for all beneficiaries.
Another element would allow Iowa Workforce Development to waive requirements that employees who regularly are laid off from work due to the seasonal nature of their jobs demonstrate participation in job searches.
The Senate study bill is the second major unemployment reform in as many years from the Legislature.
Opponents argued at the Senate Workforce Committee meeting that components of the bill added “insult to injury” after a law change last year cut the amount of time that people can collect unemployment benefits after losing a job from more than six months down to four months and prohibited them from turning down a job offer while collecting unemployment.
Supporters say the bill streamlines the unemployment process within Iowa Workforce Development.
Iowa Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood, said the change in weekly payments to beneficiaries with dependents came at the request of Iowa Workforce Development officials.
“They reported that it was difficult to determine how many dependents people actually had,” he told the committee.
Democrats on the committee said the change would mean beneficiaries with three dependents or more would receive less in unemployment because of the change.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, questioned how Iowa Workforce Development was unable to determine a beneficiary’s dependents if the Iowa Department of Revenue is able to do so come tax season.
“This is saying people are going to be punished for the more children they have if they are laid off or their employer closes down,” she said.
The current bill includes two changes to job search requirements that were part of last year’s unemployment reform.
The first proposed change would require that the unemployed complete four to six “work searches” per week to keep their benefits, with the total based on the number of job openings reported in their area. Currently, the requirement is four searches per week.
Democrats said this would make applying for the benefits, which workers pay into from their paychecks, even more difficult.
The bill also includes a generally supported provision allowing Iowa Workforce Development to waive job search requirements for workers in construction or other weather-allowed trades when they are unable to work.
Lawmakers said this change came from requests by constituents across the state after last year’s reform, which did not include an exemption from job search requirements for seasonal workers.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she received those requests.
“I’ve heard from (construction companies) that they know they are going to be out certain times (and) so should not be included (in the job search requirements),” she said. “And I have a bus driver who knows she is going to be off for two weeks over the holidays when schools are out. She was like, ‘I can’t go through all of those searches when I know I’m going to be going back to work.’”
Jochum acknowledged that the seasonal waiver would be a good move, as long as Iowa Workforce Development could keep up with the waiver workload. She guessed this is just the first fallout the Legislature will hear from last year’s law change.
“A lot of people weren’t paying attention last year, even though the press were covering it and their unions were telling them about it,” she said. “Then, ... seasonal workers found themselves laid off and faced with all of this extra trouble.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she was not yet familiar with the bill, as it had gone through none of her committees so far this session. She also said she had heard no feedback from constituents about the Legislature’s unemployment law change last year.
Iowa Sen. William Dotzler, D-Waterloo — a career employee for John Deere — voiced concern that the bill did not include similar waiver options for manufacturing companies who also have regular layoff periods.
Iowa Workforce Development began working on county-level data about impacts of the 2022 unemployment law change when the Telegraph Herald asked for those figures Monday but did not have the information prepared by deadline.
The study bill now is eligible for debate on the Senate floor.
