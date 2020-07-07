BELMONT, Wis. -- The Village of Belmont is set to proceed with an economic development project that involves the reconstruction of Wisconsin 126 and Lafayette County G, the reconstruction of Park Street from Lafayette County G to Commerce Street and the construction of a parking lot to support local businesses.
Village board members recently selected Delta 3 Engineering to oversee the development of designs and cost estimates, creation of bid documents, procurement of bids and administration of construction.
To finance the project, the village will apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Upon receipt of the funding, the project is to be completed within 24 months. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 or 2022.