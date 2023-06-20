For the rest of the summer, visitors to a pair of popular Dubuque County parks can enjoy recently completed outdoor recreation upgrades.
Dubuque County Conservation’s contractor recently finished streambank stabilization, the creation of fish habitat, native plantings and trout stocking at Catfish Creek in Swiss Valley Park. The renovations return the creek to one that can support trout, reversing decades of degradation and flood damage.
The department also recently finished an expansion of the parking lot at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve designed specifically for users of the mountain bike trails there.
On a recent afternoon, angler Joe Blake, who was visiting Swiss Valley Park from Davenport, sat on the bank of Catfish Creek in a worn lawn chair, putting new line on his fishing reel.
“I had a buddy who came up this spring and said how nice they’d gotten (the creek) out here,” he said. “I just retired, so figured I’d try it out. Sitting here, I’ve seen what looks like trout splashing right over there.”
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston confirmed trout had been stocked regularly in the stream in recent weeks.
“They’re in there, and they’re happy,” he said. “The creek now has back everything trout need. They need a rocky bottom and deeper pools and other things that weren’t there anymore before we started.”
A 2011 flood caused by 16 inches of rain falling in one night damaged the stream through Swiss Valley Park extensively. Catfish Creek widened and was subject to regular soil erosion from a 30-foot bank also created by floodwaters.
The restoration project included the creation of in-stream weirs and curves that will help fish and anglers seeking them. The invertebrates that trout eat also benefit from the rocky bottom returned to the stream. The restoration included a number of streambank stabilizations intended to prevent both soil erosion into the stream and damage from future floods.
The fish population on a recent afternoon was active enough to keep a blue heron stalking the creek’s edge, even after Blake spooked it once with a cast.
“Dang it,” Blake said after he missed his first bite. “Better than nothing.”
The restoration also included native plantings along the streambank, which can help with erosion and infiltration when there are floods and keep some invasive species at bay.
“We have prairie plants on the streambanks and some riparian species like Swamp White Oak, too,” Preston said. “We just need some rain to get them going.”
Another project at the park was intended to get kids to stop playing in a creek crossing by creating other areas of potential play, which Preston said seems to have worked.
“We go by from time to time and (see) the kids seem to stay to the parts of the creek on either side, which is good,” he said.
The conservation department also just finished the expansion of a paved parking lot at Interstate Power Co. Forest Preserve.
“People should go out and see it,” he said. “It really came out nice. It has 16 stalls, plus handicapped stalls now.”
Both the parking lot and the stream restoration projects were designed with the department’s goals of making areas more accessible to people with disabilities in mind.
The paving and devoted handicapped spaces at the Interstate Power Co. preserve are included in that endeavor, as is the special attention to the streambanks at Swiss Valley, which is the only county park where trout streams are at-grade with a parking area.