The local ski season ended with a splash Sunday.
Make that dozens of splashes, as Dubuque’s Sundown Mountain Resort and Chestnut Mountain Resort near Galena, Ill., held their annual end-of-season events.
“It’s the last day and it’s a fun day,” said Sam Errthum, 17, of Asbury, Iowa.
Errthum prepared to snowboard down a hill at Sundown and travel across a pond in the annual Slush Cup & Dummy Jump event. He looked more likely to head to the latest disco than shoot down a ski hill.
“This is my ’70s suede suit,” Earrthum said of his Slush Cup attire. “My dad gave it to me several years ago and I’ve been rocking it ever since.”
Costumes were plentiful at Chestnut, too.
Hayden Fischer, 21, of Dubuque, prepared for Chestnut’s across-the-pond Slush Cup while decked out in head-to-toe New England Patriots clothing.
“My uncle is a ski patroller over here and he called me and said, ‘Hey, you better get over here,’” Fischer said. “I’ve skied a lot here and over in Dubuque, too.”
Back in Dubuque, Sundown General Manager Mark Gordon described the wet and wild fun of the day’s events.
“The Slush Cup is basically — have you ever seen snowmobiles try to get across the water in Wisconsin in the spring? This is our version of it,” Gordon said. “We build a nice pond and kids and adults will try to ski or snowboard down across the water.”
The second half of Sundown’s event sends elaborately outfitted mannequins down a hill and over a jump.
“It’s just kind of fun to see them smash, to see if they can make it to the end,” Gordon said.
Remarking on the just-completed ski season, Gordon referenced Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.”
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” he said. “It started out great — we had an early start. Then we had some weather stoppages, which are never good for us. But down the stretch, we received some marvelous weather and it just kept coming and so we rapidly gained ground — much better than last year and had a lot of new families out here.”
Over at Chestnut, General Manager Mike Murphy described a similarly split season.
“The season after Jan. 1 through Feb. 29 was good,” Murphy said. “It kind of ended abruptly. December was rough with no snow.”
Murphy said the past three seasons have followed similar courses at Chestnut.
“We’re seeing a fundamental change in what the weather patterns are,” he said.