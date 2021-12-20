A man is accused of shooting at a vehicle this summer in Dubuque.
Diamonte D. Goodman, 24, of 1229 Jackson St., No. 2, was arrested at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 14th Street and Central Avenue on a warrant charging reckless use of a firearm-property damage and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
Court documents state that officers responded at 12:21 a.m. June 9 to the 1500 block of Bluff Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found five shell casings in the area. People who had been in the area when officers arrived were uncooperative.
Officers checking the area found a vehicle with a rear window shattered by a bullet.
Traffic camera footage showed a man reaching into his waistband and pulling out a handgun at the scene. The man fired several shots toward the area of West 16th and Bluff streets as people scattered from the area.
A combination of traffic camera footage and store surveillance footage allowed investigators to track the man driving onto 11th Street from Jackson Street, as well as inside the gas station at 1401 Central Ave. at about 11:15 p.m. June 8, documents state.
A still photograph taken from camera footage helped officers identify the man as Goodman.
Authorities interviewed Goodman on Aug. 6. He denied involvement with the shooting but admitted he was the man on the surveillance footage at the gas station prior to the shooting.