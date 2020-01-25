When employers analyze the local labor market, the aging demographics of the workforce stand out as a looming problem.
Some experts think this same group of seasoned professionals could offer a solution.
Data from the analytics firm EMSI show that there are more than 16,000 workers who are at least 55 years old in Dubuque County, about 5% more than the national average for similarly sized metro areas. According to EMSI, this makes the county more susceptible to adverse economic impacts influenced by retirement.
A wave of baby boomer retirements could exacerbate existing workforce issues in Dubuque County, where the unemployment rate sits at just 2.2% and many companies are struggling to find qualified workers.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., believes this phenomenon has captured the attention of local employers.
In recent studies conducted by GDDC, 45% of companies shared concerns about the impact of retirements in the next 12 months, and 30% identified succession planning as a top priority.
“Succession planning is more broad than just thinking about the company ownership or leadership,” Dietzel said. “It can affect any level of the organization. And it is important for a company to be ready for those retirements.”
In an interesting twist, however, the older demographic also could fill the workforce void.
A recent analysis of the Dubuque laborshed — which examines all areas from which people come to work in Dubuque — found that 23% of surveyed retirees were likely to accept employment if the right offer came along.
Dietzel said this percentage is higher than usual for a metro area.
“When a quarter of our retirees are actually looking for employment on some level, I think it presents a unique opportunity for employers,” she said. “It is important for them to have a strategy in place and think about what they can do to attract retirees.”
EMBRACING FLEXIBILITY
Dennis Kramer, owner of Heritage Wood Products in Worthington, Iowa, is already seizing on the opportunity.
The business employs eight workers, three of whom are retirees logging part-time hours. For Kramer, luring retirees back into the job market has proven to be a reliable way to meet demand and fulfill orders.
“They come in willing to work and ready to do their job,” he said. “None of them are working because they need the money. They are doing it to keep their minds active and to keep from getting old.”
Flexibility has been the key to attracting these older works, Kramer said.
“I work around their schedules,” he said. “When they want time off, I don’t question it.”
Employers in southwest Wisconsin also have turned toward older workers, according to Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois.
He noted that the theme of flexibility extends beyond the hours.
“More employers are giving (older workers) flexibility in terms of what they choose to do,” Brisbois said. “Depending on their abilities, (the employers) can adjust the workload or the type of duties.”
SENSE OF CONNECTION
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 9.7 million Americans 65 and older in the workforce in 2018, the latest year for which statistics are available. That number has grown by 46% since 2011.
Susan Weinstock, a vice president of American Association of Retired Persons, said there are multiple factors compelling older residents to remain in — or return to — the workforce.
Weinstock noted that the majority of employed senior citizens remain in the workforce out of necessity. A recent study by Insured Retirement Institute found that 45% of baby boomers have no retirement savings; more than half of those who have set aside money have saved $250,000 or less.
In addition to the financial impact, landing a job gives seniors a sense of connection and purpose.
“Having a job provides a sense of fulfillment, it adds to your social life, and it keeps you from isolation,” Weinstock said.
It is a phenomenon that could pay off for workers of all ages. Weinstock said companies would be wise to foster a connection among the various generations now making up the workforce.
“I think there is an opportunity for cross-mentorship,” she said. “Older workers with institutional knowledge can share that with younger workers, and the younger ones can share the latest in technology with the older workers.”