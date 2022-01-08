Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department officials say they have seen some success with a change in how they process lower- level warrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, those arrested on a warrant typically had to be held in jail. Now, depending on the charges individuals face, they could be arrested and released on signature bonds, through which they promise to appear at a future court date and can stay out of jail in the meantime.
“We had to do it with COVID rates and the tight, confined space in our jail,” said Dubuque County Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster. “... And I haven’t seen a twilight to what we’re doing.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said his department doesn’t have exact numbers on how frequently individuals are released on signature bonds, but it has been common.
“We have a lot of days where, if someone gets arrested on a low-level warrant, it probably happens,” he said.
Muenster said guidance issued by the Iowa Supreme Court at the start of the pandemic has allowed for more use of signature bonds. They have been used to keep the jail population lower as concerns have persisted about potential COVID-19 outbreaks in jails.
“We’ve still stayed the course on that,” he said. “We still bring them in, they’re processed and then released. They’re issued a court date, and then a judge clears the warrants. It’s been a success, in my opinion. You don’t see people ignoring it.”
Signature bonds aren’t options for people charged with forcible felonies or misdemeanors that indicate an individual could cause additional harm, such as domestic abuse charges, Muenster said. He also said people who have racked up multiple offenses likely will stay in jail to prevent further crime.
He noted that the sheriff’s department had a policy prior to the pandemic in which people charged with operating while intoxicated could be processed and turned over to a responsible party without having to spend time in jail.
“It was just a Dubuque County policy until COVID,” Muenster said. “Then everyone else had to do it, too.”
Chief Deputy Dave Riniker said tracking down individuals with warrants charging low-level offenses also has not been a high priority for deputies since the pandemic began, especially for individuals already out on bond with bench warrants out for their arrest. Bench warrants are issued when an individual fails to show up to a court date or comply with a court order.
“If we run across somebody, we’ll still arrest them,” he said. “It’s just a matter of whether they stay here or not.”
Riniker noted that seeking people with low-level warrants was not part of the department’s daily routine even prior to the pandemic, especially when deputies were busy responding to calls and other tasks. The task could also sometimes prove difficult, as some people may not have a valid address or a stable living situation.
“I think it all depends on the severity of the warrant,” he said.
Both Muenster and Riniker said they don’t see these changes in the warrant process going away anytime soon.
“It’s hard to see that this is the last variant,” said Riniker, referring to the evolving nature of the pandemic.
Kennedy said that use of signature bonds beyond the pandemic will depend on what the First Judicial District decides to do.
“Has it helped with efficiency here? Yes,” he said. “Has it helped prevent crime on the streets? I can’t say yes or no on that.”
Muenster noted that the court system has made many other positive changes in the wake of COVID-19, noting that he hopes some continue, such as holding some court proceedings virtually.
“We should’ve done that a long time ago,” he said.