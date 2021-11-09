CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Cassville High School teacher wants her community of about 950 people to be recognized for a longstanding penchant to enlist in the U.S. military, a trend that extends as far back as the Civil War.
Becky Mai has spent the past two years fundraising, advertising and planning a Veteran Wall of Honor to commemorate veterans and active service members. The wall currently displays 179 people, but it is apt to grow.
“Everybody views Cassville as this small, little town,” she said. “Really, it’s such a patriotic place.”
The display, which fills the walls in a high school hallway, will be unveiled immediately after a public Veterans Day assembly, on Thursday, Nov. 11, inside the high school gymnasium.
The $20,000 project consisted of the installation of 5-by-7-inch acrylic plaques that feature portraits of service members and details that include their names, military branches, years served and Cassville class years.
Also featured is a flag that flew over a military base in Afghanistan that previously was donated by a Cassville alumnus.
The names that are displayed were only those that people submitted to Mai. Her only requirement was that the service member graduated from the Cassville School District, or if they did not graduate, attended a Cassville school at the close of their secondary education.
The oldest veteran served in the Civil War, and every American military conflict since WWI is represented, including lesser-recognized engagements that occurred in Bosnia, Libya and Somalia.
Six service members represented on the wall were killed in action.
Mai’s interest in veterans’ affairs dates to her childhood when she was listening to her grandfather share stories of the Korean War.
“Since then, I just want to soak up as much as I can,” she said.
Mai began working on the project in 2019 after seeing a colleague create a similar display. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed her plans to complete it the following year, but it ultimately provided her with more time to collect names and fundraise, the latter of which continues.
Dennis Uppena, a retired Cassville basketball coach and teacher, is included in the display. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1972 during the Vietnam War.
Uppena worked in stations in California and in South Vietnam, handling ship-to-shore communications. In Vietnam, he also rode on 36-foot river patrol boats that protected the harbor near his base.
Uppena serves as an officer with the local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Both organizations helped Mai obtain submissions for the wall.
Uppena believes the project helps students realize that military service is something “that we can do to not only be patriotic, but also serve our country in many ways.”
As a rural community, where “everybody knows everybody else,” he is not surprised that residents are drawn to public service, including the military.
“We all know the needs of organizations,” Uppena said. “We all know the needs of the school and the village.”