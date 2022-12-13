A Dubuque County communications project at least eight years in the making will come to fruition in 2023.

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a lease agreement with the City of Dubuque that will connect the courthouse with the county’s emergency operations center with high-speed internet fiber.

