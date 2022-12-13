A Dubuque County communications project at least eight years in the making will come to fruition in 2023.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a lease agreement with the City of Dubuque that will connect the courthouse with the county’s emergency operations center with high-speed internet fiber.
“It’s important for communication,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County emergency management director. “It will provide us with backups and (communication) enhancements at the emergency operations center.”
The $100,000 project will complete a loop of high-speed internet connectivity between four principal county government facilities — the courthouse, the emergency operations center, the county’s west campus of offices and Sunnycrest Manor. A microwave link connects Sunnycrest to the west campus — all other connections will be via fiber optic cabling.
“This is a big solution to a challenge we have had for many years,” said County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore.
Funding for the project had been previously budgeted for the current fiscal year, and Gilmore said no substantial outlays are anticipated following the $100,000 investment. Half of the funding, $50,000, will be used for improvements at the operations center, located at 14928 Public Safety Way. The other $50,000 of the project cost will fund the connection of fiber optic cable from a city water tower at approximately 4100 Pennsylvania Avenue with the center.
The targeted completion of the project is set for on or before Dec. 31, 2023.
“The city owns the fiber, but Dubuque County has use of it for the life of the fiber, which is usually for decades,” Gilmore said. “It should be enough fiber for our needs for the next 10 to 15 years.”
Also Monday, the supervisors formally approved the use of $5 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to the City of Dyersville and This is Iowa Ballpark, Inc., the creators of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams.
According to planning documents, the new stadium will include 3,000 permanent seats, 5,000 temporary seats, spectator amenities, media/broadcast infrastructure, baseball operations amenities and on-site improvements, including a plaza; entries; roadways, parking and paving; and landscaping.
