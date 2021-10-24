The latest proposed congressional map released as part of the Iowa redistricting process seemed to make one of the state’s eastern congressional districts safer for Republicans, while the other leans the Democrats’ way, based on 2020 election results.
On Thursday, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency revealed its second set of redistricting maps, following Republican lawmakers’ rejection of the agency’s first set on Oct. 5.
The Associated Press noted that under the new plan, each of Iowa’s four congressional districts would have favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election over Democrat Joe Biden. That’s a switch from the first set of maps that created two districts with strong Republican majorities, one that favored Democrats and one that was nearly equal. Trump won Iowa with 53.1% of the vote.
But an analysis of election results shows that while all four districts would have favored Trump, the congressional races might be different.
On Thursday, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office released voter registration by party for the proposed districts. The map showed more registered Democrats than Republicans in both the proposed First and Second Congressional Districts — 196,096 to 171,536 in the First, and 187,752 to 169,586 in the Second. But most of the counties represented in those two districts also are in the current First and Second Districts, which both flipped to Republican congressional candidates in the 2020 election.
Pate’s map also included voters registered as “no party,” which is a larger group than either major party in both proposed districts. There are 198,278 such voters in the First District and 194,722 in the Second.
So we looked at how residents actually voted in the 2020 race in each of the counties of the two districts.
It’s important to note is that the proposed congressional district map switched the numbering of the two districts. Most of the counties in the proposed Second District are in the current First District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Most of the counties in the proposed First District are in the current Second District, now represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
In the latest proposed map, Hinson — from Linn County — would be in the Second District, along with Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties. Miller-Meeks — from Wapello County — actually now lives in the proposed Third District. As things stand, the proposed First District, including Jackson and Jones counties, would then be open.
In the 2020 election, Hinson beat Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer by 10,741 votes — 212,088 to 201,347.
Hinson’s new proposed district, though, would lose Iowa, Jackson, Jones and Marshall counties and gain Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Grundy and Hardin counties.
Those five new counties voted far more Republican in the 2020 congressional race than the four counties leaving. They cast 10,556 more Republican votes in the 2020 congressional race than votes for Democrats.
The four departing counties also went Republican for Hinson, but by a narrower margin — 7,762 votes.
In 2020, Miller-Meeks famously won over Democrat Rita Hart by a record-close six votes. While Miller-Meeks would not be located in the proposed First District, 16 of the 24 counties she represents now would be.
The eight counties that district would lose in the proposed map would go west with Miller-Meeks to the Third District. The proposed First District then would gain Jackson, Jones and Iowa counties from the current First District to the north and Warren County from the current Third District.
Again, all four of those counties gained went Republican in 2020, but by slimmer margins. Given Miller-Meeks’ razor-thin win in 2020, losing more rural counties to the west and gaining those farther east, the proposed map would give Democrats an advantage of 2,409 votes based on 2020 counts in the proposed First District.
These counts are based on 2020 voters and 2020 candidates, of course — both of which would be different in the 2022 elections in which Iowa’s new redistricting map would be in effect. But they give a glimpse at where the proposed map could take the region.
The Legislature will be back in Des Moines on Thursday, Oct. 28, for another special session to consider the latest redistricting maps.
Osmundson would support business vaccine mandate ban
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, told the Telegraph Herald last week that she would support rumored efforts to ban businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations among staff, if it were brought up in a special session.
“There are people losing their jobs due to businesses, especially some in the medical field, requiring vaccines when employees don’t want to be vaccinated,” she said. “There are some of us who would like to see some legislation that addresses that.”
But calls from Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds for two special sessions to cover redistricting so far have not included room for additional legislation. So, Osmundson said she would have to wait.
Dubuque business recognized for congressional workThe Connected Commerce Council — a nonprofit that promotes small business access to digital technologies — named Marc Pichik, owner of Smart Retract in Dubuque, as a Congressional Champion last week.
According to a press release, Pichik met with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in his Washington, D.C., office to discuss how proposed laws to regulate digital platforms like Google and Facebook could hurt Iowa small businesses.
“There are certainly issues with big tech which need to be addressed, but I would like to see Congress consider more of a precise surgical approach,” Pichik said in the release. “Laws that are broader and more complex could make it harder for small businesses like mine to thrive.”