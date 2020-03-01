MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delhi man accused of sexually assaulting a woman will be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Phillip J. Slaymaker, 50, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Delaware County to committing a felony sex crime. He faces up to five years in prison.
Slaymaker was arrested in January 2018 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting a woman whom he knew. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
Slaymaker last year agreed to a plea agreement recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence, according to court documents. A court order from District Court Judge Al Heavens also noted that Slaymaker would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea if the court deviates from the agreement.
However, an updated order filed by District Court Judge Michael Shubatt states the court “will not go forward with sentencing under the constraints of the prior order.”
Shubatt also ordered an updated pre-sentence investigation from the Iowa Department of Corrections. The report will provide new sentencing recommendations for the amended charge.