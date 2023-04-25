George Leibfried and Connie Loch were classmates at Leo High School in Holy Cross, Iowa, when they went on their first date together.
“We went to, I think, ‘The Last Picture Show’ at the drive-in,” said Connie Leibfried, now 70. “I remember it was a hot summer night. And then that was that for a while.”
Connie, who grew up in Balltown, Iowa, and George, a Rickardsville, Iowa, native, didn’t date again for quite a while.
“I dated some of her friends, and she dated some of my friends,” George, now 70, said. “We ran in the same circles.”
It wasn’t until a few years later that George and Connie reconnected romantically.
“It was at Breitbach’s (in Balltown),” Connie said. “They used to have live music there. My mother dropped me off (earlier) and I picked up the phone to call her to come and pick me up.”
George, who was standing next to Connie when she made that call, decided it was time to make his move.
“I said, ‘I’ll take you home,’” he said.
Connie quickly made another call to her mother to cancel her ride.
“And we were together pretty much every day after that,” she said. “I always prayed that I would make the right choice, and that God would send the right partner. I didn’t dream that it was George. But it was divine intervention, I guess.”
While it had been a few years since that first date, George hadn’t forgotten it.
“I guess I was just tired of running around,” he said. “I dated a lot of other girls. Seems probably I figured out that (Connie) was tops on the list.”
A few months later, on Nov. 4, 1971 (Connie remembers the date), George gave her a ring as they were riding in George’s car.
“She was upset because I hadn’t called her in a week,” George said. “But I was busy ring shopping with my friend. So I finally said, ‘Look in the glove box.’”
The couple married at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Balltown on May 5, 1973, and will soon celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. After a Lake Geneva, Wis., honeymoon, they settled into their first home in Rickardsville. They moved to their current home in Dubuque 21 years ago.
George owned Avalon Service Center, a trailer repair and sales shop, while Connie, a graduate of Capri Beauty College, opened a small salon in the basement of their home.
They raised three children — Scott, Tracy Kiernan and Matt — and have seven grandchildren.
Matt, of Hazel Green, Wis., began working with his dad at the trailer business when he was in grade school. A family business is hard work, but he still remembers how his parents liked to have fun.
“As long as everybody’s having fun, they’re good to go,” he said.
George also opened a small trucking business. Connie worked in the office, and George did some long-distance truck driving.
“We worked together and lived right next to the business,” Connie said. “Then all of that switched. I adjusted to being alone, because he really loved the trucking.”
Connie returned to school at age 44 and got her degree in business and religious studies at Clarke College (now University). She began to work for son Scott in financial services.
“I was a late bloomer,” she said. “But it’s something I’m really glad I did.”
George had no plans to retire, but when he underwent bypass surgery last fall, he decided it was time.
“I found out I really enjoyed being with (Connie),” he said. “We really liked spending time together. So that was it.”
Matt’s wife, Sara, said she was welcomed into the Leibfried family from the first day they met.
“They’ve treated me like their own daughter from the beginning,” she said.
The couple enjoy dancing and side-by-side (ATV) riding, and have a permanent campsite at Mud Lake.
“We’re up there just about every weekend,” George said. “That’s our happy place.”
Matt and Sara said those weekends are always fun for them and their children.
“Connie is good at making everybody feel special and included,” Sara said. “She’s an awesome cook. While she’s cooking, George is grilling. They just make a really good team.”
Connie keeps busy with her volunteer work with Resurrection parish and Clarity Clinic, and getting together with a group of high school girlfriends that have called themselves the “Dirty Dozen” since high school.
“One of the group passed away, and that was what got us all together again,” she said. “We meet at Panera Bread once a month for coffee, and we do a Zoom call once a month so we can connect with the ones that don’t live here anymore.”
George continues to work on occasion with son Matt and daughter-in-law Sara, who now own the trailer business. He also enjoys snowmobiling, taking trips every winter to Wyoming to snowmobile with friends.
George and Connie are planning a 50th anniversary trip this year to Niagra Falls with Connie’s sister and brother-in-law, who will be celebrating their 45th anniversary this year on May 6.
For 26 years, George and Connie volunteered through their church counseling newly engaged couples.
“Going through that program with engaged couples was like a shot in the arm for us,” Connie said. “We’d go through these questions with couples, and we would reflect on those questions, too. It was a really good thing for us.”
The couple is proud of the success rate they’ve had mentoring young people who were preparing to begin their married lives together.
“I’m sending out 25th anniversary cards to some of these people,” Connie said.
The Leibfrieds said trusting each other, and trusting each other’s judgment, has been key to their long marriage.
“My friends are her friends, and her friends are my friends,” George said. “We have common interests, but if one of us wants to do something else, it’s OK.”
Connie adds that that doesn’t always mean it’s easy.
“They say it takes 100%,” Connie said. “But it takes more than that. When we took those marriage vows, it was forever.”
