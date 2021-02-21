Iowa GOP advances bills curtailing early voting
Republicans last week passed bills that would make sweeping changes to Iowa elections out of state House of Representatives and Senate committees, drawing objections from Democrats and voting rights advocates.
The near-identical bills would cut both the periods for in-person and mail-in early voting from 29 to 18 days. The bills also would allow voters to request absentee ballots starting 70 days before an election — a 50-day reduction from the current 120 days.
The proposals would bar counties from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned and potentially reduce satellite early voting locations.
Many Republicans have said the new bills are meant to shore up public confidence after President Donald Trump and his GOP allies, without evidence, criticized the 2020 presidential election as fraudulent. Those claims were turned away by dozens of courts and were made even as a group of election officials deemed the 2020 presidential election “the most secure in American history.”
Iowa Democrats and voting rights advocates lambasted the bills.
Vaccinations to take time for County’s older residents
Dubuque County officials request patience from anxious senior residents who are eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowans aged 65 and older are in what the Iowa Department of Public Health has prioritized as tier one of the second phase of those eligible to receive the vaccine. Other groups in this tier include school staff, first responders and child care workers.
Members of this eligible age group have certainly been receiving some of the county’s allocated vaccines. The full 1,950-dose allocation from the week of Feb. 1 went to that demographic. However, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said there are nearly 18,000 members of this age group — “by far the largest group identified in this tier.”
The last two week’s shipments of 1,950 doses were set aside for school and child care staff.
“It’s a balancing act between all of these groups — prioritizing the prioritized,” Corrigan said.
Family recalls Epworth man’s contagious smile, highlights need for brain health resources
EPWORTH, Iowa — Matthew Boland sought the American dream: a house he built with his hands, a truck parked in the driveway and a wife and kids.
He did not desire a mansion — just a roof over his head.
For a time, it seemed as though he had it.
“On the surface, he had the biggest, most contagious smile,” said his sister Jessica Frye. “People would have never guessed that he was struggling.”
Matthew, 35, died by suicide in late January.
His loss has shaken his family and friends, who remember Matthew’s patient compassion and stubborn resolve. Matthew’s death has highlighted for his mother, Diana Conrad, the shortage of brain health resources in Dubuque County.
She is having shirts printed to draw attention to the issue. They will feature decals of a green awareness ribbon and a message: “I have an angel looking out for me.”
“I’d like to do something,” Diana said.
Dubuque Community Schools students head back to full-time, in-person learning
Jennifer Vaassen showed her students the proper etiquette for playing a game with a partner in a COVID-19 world on Tuesday.
Vaassen, a fifth-grade teacher at Prescott Elementary School in Dubuque, demonstrated with one of her pupils a game in which each played a card and then multiplied the numbers on them.
“We’re going to have our masks on the whole time; we’re going to be somewhat socially distant,” Vaassen told the 19 students in her room.
Last week, Dubuque Community Schools leaders officially made the switch to full-time, in-person learning after spending the year so far in a hybrid schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students said having most of their peers back in the building was different from what they have experienced this year, but in a way, it also felt normal.
“It’s kind of weird, but it’s also very normal, too,” fifth-grader Nevaeh Brandstrom said.
Dubuque man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
A Dubuque man was sentenced to up to five years in prison Tuesday in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in August 2019.
Shannon C. Katka, 41, was sentenced by Judge Michael Shubatt in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Authorities say Katka was driving on East 16th Street approaching the entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 on Aug. 29, 2019, when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. His passenger, Shelly L. Brenke, 43, was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dubuque police.
Katka pleaded guilty to an amended charge of vehicular homicide as a result of drag racing, a class “D” felony in Iowa.
“There were so many things you could have done to avoid this,” Shubatt told Katka. “Ms. Brenke didn’t have to die.”
Dubuque staff to conduct in-depth review of impact, necessity of fees, fines
A newly proposed plan to improve equity in Dubuque includes an effort to examine and potentially introduce reforms for certain city fines and fees.
Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Department last week presented to the City Council the city’s 2021-2023 Equity Plan, which highlighted goals that the city will pursue over the next three years to promote social and economic equity among residents. Council members voted to receive and file the plan, and specific initiatives included in it could be approved as part of future discussions.
One of the plan’s goals that is being pursued involves a substantial review of the city’s civil and criminal fines and fees to determine if any need to be changed or removed.
Collins Eboh, organizational equity coordinator for the city, said the Equitable Fine and Fee program seeks to determine if any are either financially unnecessary or excessively detrimental to low-income residents.