A holiday staple will start its 25th annual run this week in Dubuque.
Hillcrest Family Services once again will host its Reflections in the Park lights display in Louis Murphy Park.
“It will feature more than 70 displays, including a wide array of objects and animated displays, all brightening the night with more than 1 million LED lights,” according to a press release.
A special walk-through preview will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Advance tickets can be bought for $8 per person at any Hillcrest or Dubuque Bank & Trust location. Tickets are $10 each on the night of the event. Children 3 and younger will be admitted for free.
Visitors can park at the Sisters of Charity BVM Mount Carmel lot and be shuttled to the park.
The display opens for vehicle traffic on Thursday, Nov. 28, and will run through Jan. 4. It will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. daily.
The cost is $10 per vehicle at the gate. Discounted tickets are available at all Dubuque Bank & Trust and Hillcrest locations.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Hillcrest. The display drew nearly 13,000 cars and raised more than $150,000 last year.