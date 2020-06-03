Gypsy moth aerial spraying was scheduled to start Tuesday in Wisconsin.
Spraying, which is conducted from a low-flying airplane, can begin as early as sunrise and will continue throughout the day as weather conditions allow, according to a press release.
The insecticide is not toxic to people, bees, animals and plants, but people with allergies might want to stay indoors or leave the area until treatments are completed.
The airplanes are loud and could frighten pets or livestock. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection advises owners to keep them indoors or monitor them.
For more information, visit www.gypsymoth.wi.gov or call 1-800-642-6684.