A man recently pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a Dubuque shooting last year.
Charles D. Tyler, 19, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon. If a plea deal is accepted, charges of assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and carrying weapons will be dismissed.
Plea documents state that Tyler could be sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for May 23.
Tyler was among those arrested following a shooting on March 1, 2021, in the area of Oak and Burns streets.
Shelby M. Strong, who lived at 65 Burns St., told officers that three teens shot at her residence, court documents state. Strong reported that the three were acquaintances of her children.
Officers located three shell casings in the area and saw two suspected bullet impacts on the side of Strong’s residence.
Officers used traffic camera footage to track down the suspect vehicle and arrest Tyler. The two other subjects, Alexander J. Carman, now 18, and another 17-year-old were apprehended after fleeing on foot.
When interviewed by police, Tyler identified Carman as the one who fired the gun, documents state.
Carman was sentenced in February to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
The 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile following the incident.